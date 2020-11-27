Alex Trebek Once Accidentally Ate ‘Four or Five’ Pot Brownies

The Jeopardy! host shared a funny anecdote in his July memoir, The Answer Is, which was published just months before his death from stage IV pancreatic cancer. Recalling a house party he attended growing up, Trebek wrote, “There were chocolate brownies on a plate. The hosts said, ‘Go ahead, help yourself.’ I had four or five of them. I did not realize they were hash brownies. The drugs knocked me out so much I spent the weekend laid out in their guest bedroom and didn’t leave their home until Monday morning.”