Ally Brooke Was Reluctant to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The former Fifth Harmony member revealed in her October autobiography, Finding Your Harmony, that she turned down an offer to compete on season 27 of the ABC competition in 2018 because her “solo music career was still in its infancy.” The following year, producers approached her again — and she said yes. “It was hard to believe that I was really going to be a contestant on a show that I had watched and loved for years,” she wrote.