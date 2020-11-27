Jessica Simpson Slept With Nick Lachey After Split

After filing for divorce in December 2005, the “With You” singer had one last rendezvous with her husband of three years. “I slept with him,” she wrote in Open Book, which was published in February. “I could feel his hate. The whole situation was very dark. I didn’t want the energy in my home. When he walked out the door, I knew I would never see him again.” (Simpson also revealed in the book that she had “an emotional affair” with her Dukes of Hazzard costar Johnny Knoxville.)