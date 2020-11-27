Best of 2020

10 Biggest Bombshells From Celebrity Memoirs in 2020: Jessica Simpson, Mariah Carey and More

By
Jessica Simpson 10 Biggest Bombshells From Celebrity Memoirs in 2020
 London Entertainment/Shutterstock
10
1 / 10
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

Jessica Simpson Slept With Nick Lachey After Split

After filing for divorce in December 2005, the “With You” singer had one last rendezvous with her husband of three years. “I slept with him,” she wrote in Open Book, which was published in February. “I could feel his hate. The whole situation was very dark. I didn’t want the energy in my home. When he walked out the door, I knew I would never see him again.” (Simpson also revealed in the book that she had “an emotional affair” with her Dukes of Hazzard costar Johnny Knoxville.)

Back to top