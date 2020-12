Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett ‘Hit Rock Bottom’ After Becoming Parents

The Live in Love author wrote in her August book that she and her country singer husband have seen “a marriage counselor on a regular basis” since 2015. After adopting daughter Willa in 2017 and giving birth to Ada only three months later, the couple “hit rock bottom” as Rhett became distracted by his busy career. “This was on me. I had to step up, or I was gonna lose her,” he remembered in his wife’s memoir.