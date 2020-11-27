Mariah Carey Had an Extramarital Affair With Derek Jeter

Toward the end of her tumultuous marriage to Mottola, the “Hero” singer began sneaking around New York City with Jeter. “Derek was only the second person I had slept with ever (coincidentally, his number was 2 on the Yankees),” she wrote in The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which dropped in September. While their affair was short-lived, Carey thanked the retired MLB star for being “the catalyst [she] needed to get out from under Tommy’s crippling control.”