Nikki Bella Was Raped Twice as a Teen

The former WWE pro revealed in Incomparable, the joint memoir that she and twin sister Brie Bella released in May, “My virginity was stolen from me, without my consent. I was raped, by a guy I thought was a friend, while I was passed out at a party.” A few months later, a college-age man “roofied” and raped Nikki after a modeling competition.