Val Kilmer Had Feelings for ‘Alexander’ Costar Angelina Jolie

The Top Gun actor admitted in I’m Your Huckleberry, which came out in April, that he was attracted to Jolie before they even started filming their 2004 movie. “I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, buy her [a] Gulfstream jet and have V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail,” he wrote, calling the Oscar-winning actress “gorgeous” and “wise.”