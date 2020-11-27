10 Celebrity Couples Who Are High School Sweethearts

Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Melson

The pitcher met his future wife as a freshman in high school in Texas and got engaged when they were 21.

“Ellen and I started dating our freshman year of high school. I think for us we were just more of friends, and then started dating. It kind of stayed that way through high school,” he told Risen Magazine. “I would say we got closer when she went to college and I started playing professionally. We both kind of figured out stuff on our own. I think that really helped our relationship now. As for when she became The One? I really don’t know. I guess somewhere late in high school, or early college.”

The twosome, who wed in December 2010, share daughter Cali Ann (born in 2015) and son Charley (2016).