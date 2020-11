Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford

The rapper met and started dating Alford while attending Centennial High School in Compton, California.

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” he told Billboard in 2015 before he popped the question. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

Us broke the news in July 2019 that the engaged duo welcomed their first child.