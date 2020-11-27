10 Celebrity Couples Who Are High School Sweethearts

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson

The basketball asked out Brinson, who went to his rival high school in Ohio, when she was 16. After he was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft in 2003, Brinson, who was still in high school, learned she was pregnant.

“Savannah was with me shooting in the gym when I [had] absolutely nothing,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “She was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights. And she was there with me. You wouldn’t be talking to me right now if it weren’t for her.”

The couple share Bronny (born 2004), Bryce (2007) and Zhuri (2014) and exchanged vows in September 2013.