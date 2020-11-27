10 Celebrity Couples Who Are High School Sweethearts

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus

While the musician married his teenage love in 1997, they briefly called it quits in 2004, even filing for divorce.

“It was up to me to try to put it back together because I’m the one who said I didn’t want to be a part of it no more … It’s hard now to this day,” he told Larry King after they reconciled. “There’s a lot of roller coaster to a relationship. You know, we’ve been together for 17 or 18 years. We’ve been married for 10 years, but, at the same time, it’s like, you know, some people in life are chosen for you. And I feel like we’re chosen for each other.”

The duo — who share sons Corde (born 1994), Cordell (1997) and Julian (1998) and daughter Cori (1999) — renewed their vows in 2008.