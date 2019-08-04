Icons Supporting Icons

It’s no secret that Meghan’s fashion sense is on point. However, it has become apparent that her style has often been influenced by Princess Diana, Harry’s late mother. She perfectly executed a subtle tribute to the people’s princess while attending the Trooping the Colour parade in 2018, where she wore a light pink buttoned off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera. The outfit resembled a modern-day version of a look Diana wore to a gala for the Royal Ballet in 1987.