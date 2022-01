Prince Abdullah II and Rania Al Yassin

Born in Kuwait, Yassin fled her country in 1991 after Saddam Hussein invaded and settled in Jordan. At just 22 years old, she met the future King of Jordan, Prince Abdullah, at a dinner party. “I think it was just a boy meets girl kind of story,” she told Oprah in 2006 of the beginning of her relationship. The young couple married just six months later and became king and queen upon King Hussein’s death in 1999.