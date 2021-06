The Book

While discussing her children’s book The Bench with NPR in June 2021, Meghan pointed out that there were a few special Easter eggs hidden in the illustrations. “I think you can find sweet little moments that we’ve tucked in there,” she said. “From my favorite flower, even my husband’s mom’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots, we wanted to make sure they were included in there. There’s a lot of special detail and love that went into that book.”