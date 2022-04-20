The Five-Year Plan

William wrote the foreword to the The Diana Award Charity’s new “Future Forward” five-year plan, which launched in August 2021 in support of the International Day of Youth.

“Organizations like The Diana Award have never been more important in nurturing the talent of young people and working with them to change the world for the better,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote, encouraging kids to become forces for good, which his mother continually pushed for throughout her lifetime. “Future Forward sets out The Diana Award’s blueprint for how change can be achieved, with young people at its heart.”