William and Kate shared a message of love and support to all celebrating Mother’s Day in the U.K. in March 2021, revealing how their children honor their late grandmother, Diana, each year. “For those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging,” the couple wrote on the Kensington Palace Instagram page. “Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.” The family also shared photos of George, Charlotte and Louis’ handmade cards for Diana, including a touching message from Charlotte that read: “I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you.”

Harry, who was at home in California with his wife Meghan and their son, Archie, during the English holiday, made sure to honor his mother as well. The former military pilot arranged for flowers to be laid at Diana’s grave on the Spencer family estate in Althorp in Northamptonshire, England, a royal source confirmed to Us Weekly.