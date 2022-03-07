17 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Nick Lachey

The controversial Love is Blind contestant got into a heated argument with Lachey during the season 2 reunion episode, when he was called out for placing too much importance on physical appearance. After Shake said that it was “nature” and “we’re animals,” the host fired back at the veterinarian: “No, you treat animals. We’re human beings. There’s a big difference.”

After the episode aired, Shake slammed Lachey in a since-deleted Instagram post. “You put a doctor on the show… of course you were going to see some critical thinking,” he wrote in March 2022. “Speaking of which, @nicklachey you’re a massive twat for your comment dragging vets. You do realize that becoming a veterinarian considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right?”

He continued: “Also consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs. Sorry I didn’t play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets. Say hi to @vanessalachey for me.”