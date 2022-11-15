Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Hilarie Burton and Candace Cameron Bure

Ahead of the premiere of her first Christmas movie with Great American Family after leaving Hallmark, the Fuller House alum made headlines when she said that her new network would “keep traditional marriage at the core.” In a November 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal, she added: “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Burton, who previously appeared in several Hallmark movies, slammed Cameron Bure for her comments in a series of social media posts. “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” the One Tree Hill alum tweeted. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

In a second post, she addressed Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott, who formerly helmed Hallmark. “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry,” Burton wrote. “I called this s–t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”