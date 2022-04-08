Jimmy Kimmel and Marjorie Taylor Greene

During an April 2022 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host questioned the far-right politician’s opinions while discussing the Supreme Court nominations. “This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” he explained during a segment on April 5, before quipping about the 2022 Oscars scandal. “Where is Will Smith when you really need him?” In response, Greene wrote via Twitter that she had reported “this threat of violence against me” to the Capitol Police.

“Officer? I would like to report a joke,” Kimmel responded to Greene’s tweet.