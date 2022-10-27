Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Matthew Perry and Keanu Reeves

Ahead of his memoir’s November 2022 release, the Friends alum made headlines for excerpts where he questioned why Reeves “still walks among us” when actors including River Phoenix and Heath Ledger have died. When the comments sparked backlash — in part because of Reeves’ close friendship with the late Phoenix — Perry apologized for his remarks. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake,” the Whole Nine Yards star said in an October 2022 statement. “I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”