20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Nicki Minaj and Latto

An argument took place between the two female rappers on Twitter in October 2022. Minaj tweeted her discontent for not being considered for any rap categories for the Grammys arguing that if her song “Super Freaky Girl” wasn’t in consideration, neither should Latto’s song “Big Energy.” The Rap Game alum responded shortly after, writing, “Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.” Latto later revealed on Twitter the two performers talked privately but returned to social media to publicly address Minaj’s subtweets. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ,” she wrote.