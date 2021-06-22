15 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

In August 2016, the Jumanji star kicked off a years-long feud with his costar when he referred to unnamed male costars in The Fate of the Furious as “candy asses.” Though he didn’t name Diesel as the target of his ire, the Bloodshot star later responded in an Instagram video, saying, “Honestly, give me a second and I will tell you everything. Everything.”

Some of the duo’s costars waded into the fray, with Michelle Rodriguez acknowledging the tension between the pair and chalking it up to friendly rivalry. Tyrese Gibson, however, accused the former wrestler of being to blame for the initial production delay of F9 in October 2017. At that point, Diesel defended the Rampage actor, saying no one person was to blame and that the franchise simply needed “maintenance.”

By the time of the August 2019 premiere of Fast spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, the duo had seemingly squashed their beef. Johnson thanked Diesel by name in an Instagram post about the film, saying, “I’ll be seeing you soon, Toretto.”