Will Smith and Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March 2022, leaving the Academy and viewers at home alike stunned.

Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss for years. When Rock made a crack about the actress, who had a buzzcut, being in G.I. Jane 2, Will walked on stage at the Los Angeles awards show and slapped the presenter. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth,” Will yelled after he returned to his seat.

Later, when he won best actor for his role in King Richard, Will apologized — though not to Rock. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said during his tearful acceptance speech. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”

The feud didn’t start at the 2022 Oscars, though. Rock previously made jokes at the Gotham alum’s expense. In his 2016 Oscars monologue, the Everybody Hates Chris alum mocked her for boycotting the ceremony amid the Oscars So White controversy. “Jada says she’s not coming. Protesting. I’m like, ‘Ain’t she on a TV show?’” he said at the time. “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited! Oh, that’s not an invitation I would turn down!”