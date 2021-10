Cardi B

On the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries, she revealed that she helped brides Brandi Taylor and Shannon Herbert tie the knot in July 2021. Cardi was assisted by Raven-Symonè, who served as a ring bearer.

“[It’s] not only a special day for you guys. It’s a special day for me, and I want to thank you guys for making me a part of your beautiful journey,” she told the couple in the episode, which was released ahead of National Coming Out Day in October.