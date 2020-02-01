Movies

Hello, Oscars 2021! 10 Buzziest Movies From the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

By
Downhill Buzziest Movies from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival
 Jaap Buitendijk/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
10
1 / 10

Downhill

Hey, what if Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus costarred in a movie that’s more fraught drama than laugh riot? In this English-language remake of the black comedy Force Majeure, a long-married couple seriously re-examine their relationship during a disastrous family vacation in the Italian Alps. Awkward, biting (especially when taking on social media) and surprisingly sobering. It also proves that the Louis-Dreyfus has won all those Emmys for a reason. (In theaters Friday, February 14)

Back to top