Palm Springs

Lookie, a comedy! It’s a clever and charming one to boot. Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are a pair of cynical bandits looking for love and meaning in life while stuck in a time loop. (Indeed, they wake up every day miserable in sunny Palm Springs, California). Think a raunchier version of the classic Groundhog’s Day and just as endearing. Evidence: The indie sold for an all-time record-breaking $17 million.