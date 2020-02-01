Promising Young Woman

Try not to read too much about this amazing genre-twisting mindbender, which takes on toxic masculinity — and Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” In fact, I’ll keep this plot purposely vague: Carey Mulligan has never been better as the titular woman confronting the traumas of her past while pursuing a new romance. Despite the wild tonal shifts, it all comes together in breathlessly unexpected ways. Shout-out to first-time writer-director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) for delivering the goods. (In theaters Friday, April 17)