Sylvie’s Love

In 1957 New York City, dreamer Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) can’t help but fall for a sweet saxophonist (Nnamdi Asomugha) while her fiancée is overseas at war. Though time passes and they lose touch and move on with their respective careers, their flame never burns out. This one reminded me a lot of Brooklyn, which was only my favorite film of 2015. You’ll love the pair’s gorgeous, appealing and romantic story.