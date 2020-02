The Father

Calling it now: No matter what happens in cinema over the next 11 months, Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins will be major players in the 2021 Oscar race. The two marvelous actors are at the center of heartfelt and deeply tender drama about a daughter trying to cope with the effects of her father’s progressive dementia. The film is actually told from the Hopkins’ POV, giving audiences a sense of unbalance as the disease takes a devastating toll.