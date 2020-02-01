The Glorias

Gloria Steinem’s life is so rich and expansive that it takes four actresses to play her, including two Oscar winners in Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore. In case you know only the broad strokes of feminist icon’s life, this biopic will get you up to speed and thensome as director Julie Taymor traces her journey from introverted bookworm to quick-witted journalist to outspoken activist. Steinem is still going strong, as evident in the film’s closing scene — and spotting her on my red-eye flight from Utah back to New York!