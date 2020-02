The Go-Gos

They got the beat, they got the beat, they got the beat . . . still. In this winning warts-and-all music doc, the Go-Gos — still the first and only all-female group to play instruments and write their own material and land a No. 1 album —detail their ups (sold-out tours!) and downs (drugs!) and more downs (in-fighting over money) and ups (reunion!) again. All the hits are here, and a brand-new song plays over the closing credits.