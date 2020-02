The Nest

The trouble starts when a British businessman (Jude Law) convinces his American wife (Carrie Coon) to uproot from their comfortable confines of New York City to London. A better life for them and their two children awaits, he promises. Then the layers of this wealthy family are meticulously peeled back to chilling effect, revealing emptiness underneath. This is an unnerving sit, but an emotionally resonant one.