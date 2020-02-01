Zola

Otherwise known as the surreal and totally trippy and over-stylized stripper movie that led to both critical praise and mass audience walkouts. Fun! Based on a crazy-long Twitter thread, it depicts what happened when two exotic dancers (Riley Keough, Taylour Paige) headed to Florida to make some quick moolah. Things spiral out of control in a hurry. I must admit that I fell into the “WTF is this?!” camp, but at least I got to see Cousin Greg from Succession as a wannabe gangster. (In theaters this summer)