3. The One to Watch

Nathan is one of the biggest names in the sport, vying for a gold medal in the men’s singles event. The Utah native is already a three-time World champion and an Olympic veteran having competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

While he didn’t take home an individual medal at his first Olympics — he earned a bronze as part of the team event — he did make history. The Yale University student became the first skater to land six quadruple jumps in a single program for his event performance and earned the highest free skate score in the Games history.