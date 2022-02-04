6. An Adam Rippon Connection

Bell’s road to her first Olympics includes help from former Olympian Rippon, 32, who is one of her coaches. The 25-year-old athlete solidified one of three Olympic berths by winning gold at the 2022 Championships.

“Four years ago, I had the honor of becoming an Olympian. Four years later, I have the honor of being a coach to my friend who will now live out her own Olympic dream,” Rippon wrote via Instagram in January ahead of Bell’s first skate. “I can’t wait for the world to meet @mariahsk8rbell and fall in love with my favorite girl from Oklahoma 😭❤️🇺🇸.”