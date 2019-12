Oscar Selfie (2014)

Ellen DeGeneres posed for an epic selfie with stars including Bradley Cooper, Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Lupita Nyong’o while hosting the Oscars in March 2014. The photo garnered more than 3 million retweets on Twitter, making it the most reshared tweet of all time. Three years later, a Nevada teen’s plea for free Wendy’s chicken nuggets topped the iconic selfie.