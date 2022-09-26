3. She Is a Role Model for Body Positivity

During an interview with Health Magazine in 2018, Swank reflected on her love for exercise.

“Sports were my babysitter — they were what I could do after school while my parents worked. It’s such a healthy place for girls to be. Women have notoriously been objectified and trivialized, and so, for me, sports were an important part of making up my identity and making sure my body was being used for a goal,” she detailed at the time. “Instead of working out to look a certain way, I work out because it makes me feel good.”

She added: “It’s a stress relief. It helps me sleep better. I could not live without exercise. To me, it’s like the air that I breathe or the food that I eat.”