5. His Family Has His Heart

When the football star committed to Harvard, he thanked his family and coaches in a statement for all their love and support over the years. “I would first like to thank my family who has always been by my side,” he wrote via Twitter at the time. “My dad coaching me my whole career has shaped me into the player I am today. My mom has been my biggest fans and has helped me through so many obstacles. Finally, my sister who is always there cheering for me! Not only have they pushed me to be the player I am on the field, but the person I am off of it.”