6 Times Katharine McPhee Won Instagram

5. That Time She Joked About Her and David’s Age Gap

McPhee has cracked a ton of jokes about the couple’s 34-year age difference, but perhaps the funniest came in August 2018 when she quoted a line from The Parent Trap. An Instagram user asked David’s daughter Erin “how awkward” it is that McPhee is younger than her, to which Erin replied, “I’ve started saying I’m 31, so now she’s 3 years older than me. Im a problem solver.” McPhee’s response? “Stop blowing my age cover! the day we say i do, i’m shipping you and your sister off to Switzerland.”