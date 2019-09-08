8 Times Female Country Music Stars Stood Their Ground 

Cam

While celebrating Ballerini’s successful No. 1 for “Miss Me More” — the first solo woman to reach the hit the top of the chart in more than a year at the time — Cam also pointed out much work there still is to do.

“I just can’t stomach anyone saying that this is a sign the tides are changing,” the “Burning House” singer wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s literally worse than it’s ever been and nothing is being done about it. If one more person names the TINY number of overly-qualified women & two Black men on the charts and calls this a ‘Renaissance’ I will live stream myself puking.”