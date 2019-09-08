8 Times Female Country Music Stars Stood Their Ground 

Kelsea Ballerini

The “Homecoming Queen” singer made headlines in April 2018 after she called out a poll pitting women against each other ahead of the ACM Awards.

“Since I put out my first single over 4 years ago, every interview includes some form of question about the females in country music… or the current lack thereof,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram at the time. “So we swim upstream and wear ourselves out trying to be heard and finally see the charts start to mention a few more of our names, the categories recognize a few more of our songs, and even start to cheer each other on. But then there’s something as simple and seemingly harmless as this, that sets us back. It takes the dozens of talented, determined, hard working, kind women that want to continue the incredible marks on the genre the woman before us have made, and it makes us feel like there’s only one spot available. So then there’s tension. And insecurity. And this magical bond that females have when we truly, actually want each other to win…it gets compromised. “

Ballerini added that “this isn’t mean girls, this is country music.”

“I just don’t want the new females in country music to be misrepresented to the fans or the media as the popular girls in high school that pose for photos like were bffs but secretly despise the one that dates the quarterback. And more than that, I don’t want US to feel like that,” she explained. “You actually CAN sit with us.”