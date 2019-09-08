8 Times Female Country Music Stars Stood Their Ground 

Maren Morris

Morris has been vocal about hiring other female artists.

“At some point we have to just stop talking about it. I try to prove through action,” Morris told Harper’s Bazaar in July 2019. “Like, ‘OK, if you’re not going to play these girls, then I’m gonna bring them out on the road with me.’ Cassadee Pope’s been out. RaeLynn’s out on the road with us now. I’ve got Kassi Ashton coming out, Hailey Whitters, a lot of up and comers that deserve to be on stage. We have a female tour manager, female bass player, female manager.”