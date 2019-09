Miranda Lambert

The “Tin Man” singer is never shy about calling out the disparity between male and female country singers on the radio.

“It’s B.S., straight up! Carrie Underwood still struggles, and that just blows my mind because she’s got a million hits and she’s Carrie Freakin’ Underwood,” Lambert told Redbook magazine in October 2017. “I tell them at the radio stations, ‘Just play one of us; it doesn’t have to be me. Then we all win.’ I’ll fight for it until I can’t no more.”