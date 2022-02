Tom Cruise

Still one of Hollywood’s biggest, highest-paid stars, Cruise landed a small role in The Outsiders in 1983, starring alongside fellow up-and-coming ’80s stars Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze and Rob Lowe before landing the leads in classics of the decade like Risky Business and Top Gun. His later credits include Mission: Impossible, A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire, Eyes Wide Shut, Jack Reacher, Edge of Tomorrow and Top Gun: Maverick.