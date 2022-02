Emilio Estevez

Charlie Sheen’s older brother, Estevez grew up with fellow ‘80s actors Sean Penn and Rob Lowe and was also a member of the Brat Pack after starring in The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo’s Fire and The Outsiders. He went on to star in 1992’s The Mighty Ducks and reprised his role for one season of the Disney+ revival series, which debuted in 2021.