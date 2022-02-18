‘80s Stars: Where Are They Now?

Drew Barrymore

One of Hollywood’s most recognized child actresses, Barrymore made her television debut at only 11 months old starring in commercials. The Wedding Singer actress made a name for herself when she starred in Steven Spielberg‘s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982. Still one of Hollywood’s biggest names and now a mother of two, she went on to star in the Charlie’s Angels reboot and alongside actor Adam Sandler in numerous films, including 50 First Dates and Blended. She launched her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in 2020.