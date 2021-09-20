Jennifer Love Hewitt

In 2009, the Heartbreakers actress briefly dated Jamie Kennedy. She dedicated her book, The Day I Shot Cupid, to him, but they split in 2010. She began dating her Ghost Whisperer costar Ross McCall in 2005 and got engaged to him in 2007, but they called it quits in 2008. After inspiring the band’s song “Girl on TV,” Hewitt dated the late LFO singer Rich Cronin from 1999 to 2000. In 1997, she dated Carson Daly, who got her named tattooed on his leg. They split after one year together.

Hewitt has also been linked to Will Estes, John Mayer, Kip Pardue, Patrick Wilson, Enrique Iglesias, Wilmer Valderrama, Andrew Keegan and Will Friedle.

The former Party of Five star has been married to Hallisay since 2013. The duo share daughter Autumn (born November 2013) and son Atticus (born June 2015). They welcomed a third child in September 2021.