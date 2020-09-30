Love Lives

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

By
90 Day Fiance Paul and Karine Staehle Pierre born
 Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram
18
8 / 18
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Baby Boy

The reality stars welcomed son Pierre in March 2019.

Back to top