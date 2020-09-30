His Allegations

Staehle claimed while filing a protective order against Martins that he “found glass in my food,” which he alleged she put in his meal. He further claimed that she “assaulted” him and endangered their son, Pierre, by allowing the toddler to run in the street and play in cabinets with chemicals in them. “[Her] friends have been calling me threatening to come to my home and kill me,” he alleged. “They requested I pay them $10,000 or I would never see my son again.” A judge ordered Martins to not communicate or come within 500 feet of Staehle.