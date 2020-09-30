Missing?

Staehle alleged in July 2020 that Martins and Pierre were missing after she filed a “full restraining order” against him. In her written statement, she claimed that he sexually assaulted her and kept her Green Card so she could not “leave the house.” Martins later told fans she was not missing but hinted that the marriage was over. “Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore,” she wrote. “I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half.”